US, South Korea: Shorten annual joint military exercises

The annual joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea will shorten down by the reason of diplomatic thaw with Pyongyang, North Korea. Behind the scale, down is to avoid infuriate Nuclear-armed North Korea, by the performing of Foal Eagle drills. By doing this constantly tends to boost a thought among the North’s that it’s a preparation for an invasion.

Among these happens, there is another approach is between the two Koreans and The United States in the plan for an Olympic-led and also South Korea plans for a summit between the two capitals of Koreans: Pyongyang and Seoul.

US President Donald Trump, on next month, end of the May, going to set a meeting with the North Korea’s Leader Kim Jong Un. Delay of the joint exercises to avoid the tension and the clashing with the Pyongyang Winter Games in the South last month. North Korea has made no official comment on Kim’s proposed face-to-face meetings with Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Behind such a high tension inside of North Korea is that US strategic weapons: B-B1 bombers and aircraft have been deployed near the Korean Peninsula.

US Lieutenant-General Kenneth McKenzie, director of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a briefing that the US conducts a “robust series of exercises” with South Korea every year. “I don’t think this year will be any different than those that have occurred in the past,” he said.