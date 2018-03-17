107 companies and 7LLP’s under surveillance by PNB Scam

107 companies and seven limited liability partnerships (LLPs) are under the strict surveillance eventually by the following the billion dollar scam unearthed by Punjab National Bank (PNB).

The investigation on the select companies, as per the law and regulations of Section 212(1) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Section 43(3) (c)(i) of Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008, will be carried out by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), Minister of State for Corporate and Law and Justice, P.P. Chaudhary, said in Lok Sabha on Friday.

The minister further noted that investigation of these companies, named: Gitanjali Group and Firestar Diamond group belonging to billionaire businessman Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi respectively is underway. The scanning on these companies eventually by the involvement of the companies in the PNB scam.

Read More: RBI had no clue about PNB scam, would have stopped: Raghuram Rajan

PNB had discovered a USD 1.77 billion fraud, wherein noted Jewellery designer Nirav Modi had obtained multiple letters of undertaking to avail overseas credit from a number of banks on February 14.

The billionaire businessman, who owns Firestarter Diamond International Private Limited, and Choksi, his uncle, also have been convicted of cheating PNB of Rs 12,600 crore, including Rs 1,300 crore being added to the fraud kitty on February 26.

On Thursday, the state-owned lender detected another fraud case at a Mumbai branch, which is at the center of around Rs 9.9 crore fraud, according to a complaint with the police.