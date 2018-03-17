Abu Zarrin Hussin, snake handler, died fatally bitten by the snake

Renowned snake handler, Abu Zarrin Hussain (33) died by fatally bitten by the cobra. The death happened on Monday when he was in a situation of snake handling, bitten by the snake and hospitalized but cannot survive it and died Friday.

Abu believed that the snake he feeds is the resurrection of his girlfriend, which is the reason behind he married the snake. He gave the statement at an interview in 2016 to the media.

He also has four snakes he feeds in his house. Hussin was a fireman; he became famous when the news got attention to his rare habit. Abu Hussin gave the training to his crews how to be handling the snakes.