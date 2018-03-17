Actor Filed Complaint against cab driver for attempted molestation

One of the most popular comediennes on Indian television, Upasana Singh, better known as Pinky Bua on ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’ recently met with an untoward incident wherein a taxi driver tried to molest her, reportedly.

Singh was on her way back to a hotel in Chandigarh’s Zirakpur after she was done with her day’s shooting. She realized that the driver is misbehaving and thus, promptly alerted the police. The same report states that following her instructions, the police arrived at the place and rescued her.

She said, “I was returning to my hotel from the last day of my shoot. Usually, the distance between my shoot location and hotel was covered in 45 minutes but that day it was over two hours and I was still on road. When I asked the driver he said he has lost the way. Following this, I asked him to ask for the way in that case, but his response alerted me. I asked him to stop the car but he refused and later even deliberately messed up with the engine of the car. I warned him of consequences and called my family members and police. They reached on the spot and arrested the driver.”

“I wanted to go for a stern punishment because if it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone but then I decided to let it go after he wrote an apology letter”, she added.

Upasana was last seen in Judwaa 2.

