Actress asked to quit TV show for refusing to kiss co-star

The report says that the TV actress Jannat Zubair Rahmani was asked to quit the TV show. Reports emerged that her mother had lashed out at the producers of popular TV show, Tu Ashiqui, for asking the 16-year-old actor to kiss her co-star.

Jannat may be sacked from the show for her reported refusal to kiss Ritvik Arora. Jannat may be asked to leave the show as the producers have reportedly begun to audition new faces to replace her. Among those being auditioned reportedly also included Helly Shah.

Apparently, while signing the contract, the young actor’s mother had insisted for a no-kissing clause. However, the producers have reportedly refused to see a rationale in the reservations expressed by Jannat’s mother.

Tu Ashiqui is a musical love story broadcast on Colors TV. The show had started in 2017.