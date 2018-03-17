Actress getting threatening messages after performing this kind of roles

Recently Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Mihika aka actress Avantika Hundal experienced something unpleasant!

The actress has a huge fan base for her portrayal of the character of Mihika and is often appreciated by fans on social media. But when her character turned negative for some time on the show, it didn’t really go well with fans.

Avantika said “Playing a negative character in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was too much fun, although it was temporary and all planned. Mihika is a positive character, but if she turns grey there has to be a solid reason or plan behind it.”

As for the feedback, Avantika has something interesting to share, “I’m very elated with the feedback. While there were a set of people sending me threat messages on social media platforms, there were others who understood it’s all acting and very kindly appreciated my work and loved the shades I’ve added to Mihika’s character.”