Ajay Devgn and Kajol not working together because of this reason

Actor Ajay Devgan says it would need a good script to cast him and his actress wife Kajol in a film. Ajay and Kajol have previously starred in films like “Ishq”, “Raju Chacha”, “Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha” and “U Me Aur Hum”.

Asked when would they be seen together again on screen, Ajay told that “It depends. Whenever we find a great script. It’s quite tough to cast both of us in a film. You need a good script.” Ajay got married to Kajol in 1999.

They have two kids daughter Nysa, 15 and son Yug, 8. Speaking of balancing work and personal life, he said: “I try and balance my work as much as I can. I spend a lot of time with my kids. Sometimes it happens that you are stuck but most of the time I see to it that I spend time. I keep going to Singapore to spend time with my daughter Nysa and here also I do not work more than eight hours and not on Sundays.”

On the acting front, Ajay’s latest film “Raid”, based on a true story about money laundering, released on Friday. Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, the film also stars Ileana D’Cruz. While Ajay will next be seen in Total Dhamaal and Eela, Kajol will make an appearance as herself in Anand Rai’s Zero.