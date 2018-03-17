This is what Amit Shah has to say about BJP’s UP loss and future plans

Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah on Saturday said that 2019 will not be the end of his party. He also added that the party has a lot more to do in order to achieve its goal.

While speaking in an interview, Mr Shah also said that he is confident that his party will achieve victory in the upcoming Karnataka state assembly elections. He said,“Karnataka will be the 21st state for BJP.” The BJP chief also took the opportunity to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sincere and hardworking nature. f

Mr Shah also defended Yogi Adityanath for the party’s defeat in UP bypoll in Gorakhpur and Phulpur. “After Yogiji’s victory, the schemes launched by PM Modi has been able to reach grass root levels including farmers. Yogi Adtiyanath’s government has done very well and is one of the best-performing state governments of the county,” he said.

He also added that the party will analyse the reasons for the bypoll loss after two weeks.

Mr Shah also took a dig at the Congress party by saying,“ This is the party responsible for the division of the country. It lost 11 states, but is celebrating winning 11 seats.”

When asked about opposition parties uniting for 2019 elections, Shah compared PM Modi to erstwhile Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. “Once it was Indira Gandhi versus all, now it’s PM Modi vs all parties,” he added.

Shah also expressed his strong belief that the BJP will soon win in states like Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.