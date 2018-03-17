Baahubali Item Girl To Appear In Nivin Pauly Movie

Manohari, the beauty from SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning, is all set to take over the screens in Mollywood, too.

Moroccan-Canadian dancer Nora Fatehi is making her Mollywood debut in upcoming Nivin Pauly movie Kayamkulam Kochunni with an item number.

According to the reports, the Kayamkulam Kochunni team is currently shooting Nohra Fatehi’s dance sequence at Goa. After wrapping up it, the team will be on a schedule break before they head to Sri Lanka for the next schedule.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the movie is touted to be a big budget project. Apart from Nivin Pauly, Mohanlal, Sunny Wayne, Priyanka Thimmesh, Priya Anand also stars in the lead roles of the film.

