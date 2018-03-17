Balinese "Day of Silence" disrupt many access and tourists

The Hindu Celebration, “Nyepi” Day of Silence shut down access to the social media, turned away flights and shut down all shops for the day as part of the commemoration in Indonesia. The festival began at 6.a.m. on Saturday, by the part of the festival, emptying beeches and streets for 24 hours. In the history of the first time, the phone companies have agreed to shut down the mobile internet access on the island.

The temporary shutdown of the Facebook, Instagram or instant messaging apps, television and radio broadcasts cease and Balinese stay indoors, covering the windows and not even turning on a light, for the day of commemoration that is the most sacred and pure ritual in Balinese festival of Hinduism.

The island is about the habitats of four million people. But the disruption of internet access affects the tourists and Non-Hindu residents of Bali. What the people of Bali believe is “Nyepi is the time for us to wash our hearts and minds of bad thoughts and deeds, plead with God to purify ourselves, human beings and the universe”.

“It will certainly provide a quieter atmosphere so we can focus and concentrate on perfecting our meditation and prayers,” said Komang Suda, a resident of Denpasar, the Bali provincial capital.

“The decision also really helps us in disciplining our teenagers who sometimes sneak off to play with their gadgets during Nyepi,” he said.

The night before Nyepi is marked by noisy “ogoh-ogoh” processions of giant scary figures representing evil spirits, a kind of ritual pursued by the residence every year of the festival.