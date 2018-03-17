This bizarre trend is taking over the internet by storm

New and weird trends and challenges keep popping up on the social media. Some are interesting to watch while others…not so much.

So how will you categorize this latest trend?

A bizarre new trend, dubbed as the ‘ice crunch,’ is gaining popularity among the netizens.

Users on the Vine-like Chinese video-sharing app Kwai have been uploading thousands of videos of people munching on frozen treats with the hashtag “chi bing,” which means “eats ice.”

READ ALSO: Now its Vaginal whitening trending after penis whitening went viral in Philippines

The chilly craze is part of a new wave of autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) videos, which provide soothing sensations through sound.

As per Think with Google, the term ASMR was first coined in 2010 to describe videos featuring placid visuals and sounds like accents, crackles, and whispers.

Heather Feather, a popular “ASMRtist” with nearly 400,000 YouTube subscribers, told Think with Google, “Basically, it feels like the amazing chills you get when someone plays with your hair or traces your back with their fingertips.”

According to a digital media website’s report, people crunching on freezer fare – including ice, ornate frozen chocolates, and frozen-milk treats – can lull some users to sleep.

So is it a yay or a nay?