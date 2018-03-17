BJP leader promises to grant special status for Andhra after TDP’s exit

The Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah and other prominent leaders met TDP leaders on Saturday after the TDP has decided to quit the alliance and file a no-confidence motion against the NDA government. After the meeting, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav told that BJP is ready to do more than special status for Andhra Pradesh.

He also added that the BJP will pass a resolution to explain the party’s stand on the issue raised by Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu. “We will pass a resolution in which we will explain to the people of Andhra Pradesh our stand on the issue said by Andhra Cm. We’re as much committed to the people as him. We have done so much in the past four years,” he said.

It must be noted that the TDP had quit the NDA on Friday and filed a no-confidence motion against the NDA government after the government refused to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh. The TDP was the second biggest ally of the BJP with 16 MPs in the Lok Sabha.

However, the NDA government is pretty confident that it can defeat the no-confidence motion as the BJP itself has 274 members which is way above 50% majority.