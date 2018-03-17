Bollywood celebrities having luxurious houses

All of us know that as rich as Bollywood stars are seen on the screen, the richer they are in their real life. These stars live in such houses that look like palaces. More recently, Kangana Ranaut has also bought a new house in Manali, which was a dream for her.
Ranbir Kapoor and Krishna Raj
Rekha and Tree Bangalow
Arjun Kapoor and Contemporary palace
Saif Ali Khan’s Fortune Heights
Also Read: See this huge salary of 600 workers in Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia
Akshay Kumar’s Bangalow
Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa
Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment
SRK’s Mannat
Sanjay Dutt’s Bangalow in Pali hills