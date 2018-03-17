Bollywood movies you think based on true events, but actually not

To make true events films has become a trend in Bollywood. However, sometimes to take care of audience choice they made some changes in the film, by which the story become more crispy and crunchy.

Padmavat

Padmavat is based on the story of Queen Padmini and Alauddin Khilji. Rani Padmini is shown as a love interest of Alauddin Khilji. The movie depicts some love scenes between Rani Padmini of Chittor and Alauddin Khilji.

In Movie: Padmavati who also known as Padmini was the queen of Chittor. It is being said that Alauddin Khilji, the Sultan of Delhi also heard about her beauty, and attacked Chittor to obtain her. Before Alauddin Khilji could capture Chittoor, Padmavati and her companions committed suicide by self-immolation.

Bajirao Mastani

In reality, there is no record of this romantic relationship anywhere in history.

In Movie: Bajirao Mastani is a based on the love story of Peshwa Bajirao and Mastani.

Jodha Akbar

Historically, Akbar married Jodhabai for political reasons. He had several wives alongside Jodha.

In Movie: The epic film is about the love story of emperor Akbar and the Rajput princess Jodhabai.

The Dirty Picture

In reality, the reason for her death is still unknown.

In Movie: Silk Smitha commits suicide from a sleeping peel overdose.

Guru

In reality, Dhirubhai Ambani has two sons, Mukesh and Anil Ambani. The film based on the life of Dhirubhai Ambani shows Guru with his two daughters.

Black

The film is inspired from the life of Helen Keller shows the love story between the teacher and the student.

In reality, there is no such evidence of the love story happening between the two.

Sarkar

The movie is based on the life of Shiv Sena leader Bal Thackery, the film shows Sarkar had two sons and a daughter.

In reality, Bal Thackery has three sons- Bhindumadhav, Jaidev and Uddhav Thackery.

Ashoka

In the movie, Karuvaki is portrayed as the princess of Kalinga who is the love interest of the king. In reality, she was a Buddhist fisherwoman who was abducted by Ashoka.