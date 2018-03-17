Buses running as city service, going to be run on electricity soon

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday launched 25 hybrid buses that run on diesel and electricty and aim to control carbon emissions. The fully AC hybrid buses purchased by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will be operated by BEST and will connect Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Borivali, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Mulund. The services will begin on Monday.

The buses will also operate shuttle services between BKC and nearby locations like Bandra station, Sion, Dharavi and Bandra Railway Terminus between 9 am and 6 pm for which the services started on Friday itself. The buses have facilities like Wi-Fi, LCD TV, seating for specially-abled commuters along with ramps for wheelchairs, mobile chargers and radio.

“Mumbai will soon get 40 more electric buses that will have the Central government’s grant. The state government plans to make all buses operated by BEST in the city run on electricity to make public transport cheaper and environment friendly.”, Fadnavis said.