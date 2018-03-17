Cabinet approves ban on plastic carry bags

Maharashtra state cabinet approved the environment department’s proposal to ban plastic carry bags and certain other items.

The ban was earlier set to come into effect on Gudi Padwa, but now it looks like it will be enforced by the month-end with the issue of a notification. The ban covers disposable plastic cups, plates, spoons and flex, but excludes garbage bin liners and PET bottles.

The highlight of the ban is that both manufacturers and users will be penalized. The punishment is a fine ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 and a jail term of three months.