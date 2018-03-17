Celebration meets with damages: After winning Nidahas Trophy

During the celebrations of winning over Sri Lanka’s match by Bangladesh on Friday, March 16, after all the actions on the stadium, it was found that Bangladesh dressing room glass door was got into pieces. The dangerous action has taken place by the consequence of winning Nidahas trophy after Bangla tigers win over Lankan Lions at Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The ground staff at R Premadasa Stadium has been requested to study the CCTV footage to find out who is behind the damage in the Bangladesh dressing room during the final group game of the Nidahas Trophy tournament on Friday. But the action didn’t stop with the glass door but also damaged a window of the visitors’ dressing room which was found the same as glass door.

Read More: Indian warships to be monitored by the Chinese from Sri Lanka

The damage has occurred after Bangladesh’s tense run chase against Sri Lanka. Bangladesh won the game by two wickets and will face India in the finals on Sunday.

The ground staffs had reported the damage to the authorized persons but were not able to sure who had done it. By the request of ground, staff superiors had asked the local officials to study the CCTV footage to seek out who had caused the damage. The whole acts on the field get started when Bangladesh required 12 runs off the last over and was challenging that the umpires failed to call a no ball when Isuru Udana bowled the second bouncer in the over to Mustafizur Rahman.

The ground staff is supposed to submit a report to the match referee before 12 noon on Saturday. Meanwhile, the umpires also will study video footage of the closing stages of the game to seek out whether players were caused for breaking the code of conduct and discipline.