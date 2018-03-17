Chandrababu Naidu to fight his ‘dharma yuddh’ against BJP till he achieves his goal

The TDP, former ally of BJP, has filed a no-confidence motion against the NDA government following his party’s exit from the alliance. According to TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, this is a ‘dharma yuddh’ to secure Andhra’s ‘legitimate’ rights. He also said that he will go forward to bring various national parties together to fight against the NDA government.

Naidu said that he though he has not personally asked any party, the TDP has made it clear that they support the no-trust motion. “We are fighting a dharma yuddham against the Centre to secure our state’s legitimate rights. TDP has a credibility at the national level, so many parties are coming forward to support us. I will soon speak to those who are ready to support us,” he said.

It must be noted that the TDP had earlier withdrew their ministers from the NDA government before exiting the alliance on Friday. Later the party with its 14 MPs moved a no-confidence motion in the lower house against the Modi government for denying Andhra Pradesh of its legitimate rights. “We came out of the NDA because of moral values. Only then we moved a no-confidence motion. Those who don’t have any moral values were making rounds of the Prime Minister’s Office,” Naidu added.

According to the TDP chief, Modi had earlier promised that he will implement the AP Reorganisation Act in 2014. However, the government has failed to keep up its promise forcing the TDP to take stern actions against the injustice done to Andhra Pradesh. “We joined the NDA in the first place only to protect our state’s interests in the aftermath of bifurcation. We waited for four years with the hope that the Centre will honour all the promises but it only meted out injustice to us,” Naidu said. He also added that PM Modi did not even invite TDP MPs to discuss the matter even after seeing their agitation in the Parliament.

He also accused PM Modi overlooking his promise after attaining power. Modi, who told in 2014 that he would make Amaravati a better capital than Delhi, extended no help thereafter in building Andhra’s new capital. “Why was the Centre not co-operating in building Amaravati?” he asked.