Conclave begins with Rahul Gandhi’s first speech: LIVE UPDATES

And the Congress has begun its Conclave with BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s failures in the forefront.

The 3-day plenary session began at the Constitution Club in New Delhi. The focus of the conclave is primarily to prepare for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The meet is being attended by Congress chief ministers, state Congress presidents and Congress legislature party leaders from all states.

Rahul Gandhi is giving his first ever plenary speech after being appointed as the Congress President.

During the session, the party is also likely to discuss and adopt two resolutions, one political and the other on jobs and poverty alleviation. Party leaders will also draft resolutions which will be adopted at the conclave over the next two days. The Congress Working Committee members will be picked by the party president on the concluding day of the meet.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES:

11:32 AM

Mallikarjun Kharge takes a dig at PM Modi

“The slogan ‘na mein khaunga, na Khane dunge’ has now become ‘Mein Khaunga, aur apna doston ko khilaunga’,” said senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge taking a dig at PM Modi.

11:30 AM

Mallikarjun Kharge at the plenary session in New Delhi

“No one else has the strength to defeat us. If Congress party lost it is because of infighting among members. I request everyone to unite and come together as one,” said Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

11:26 AM

Congress’ plenary meet

With the new era @INCIndia has done away with its unique style of leaders being seated on the floor on the dais for party meets. Now leaders are seated on chair at the front rows @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/FXe5MhEbNN — Liz Mathew (@MathewLiz) March 17, 2018

11:12 AM

Congress’ 84th plenary session

‘The difference between our party and the incumbent ruling party is that they follow the ideology of hatred while we follow the ideology of love and fraternity. The tradition of the Congress party is to embrace change without forgetting our past and legacy,’ said Congress President Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

10:56 AM

“Only Congress can show the way for this nation. This country belongs to all irrespective of which religion caste community one belongs to. We will work for all,” says Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

10:54 AM

Rahul Gandhi at Congress plenary meet in New Delhi

“Today anger is spread across the country, the nation is getting divided, one is made to fight against other. Congress’ job is to keep them together. You have the strength of this Hand symbol in you,” says Rahul Gandhi.

10:51 AM

Rahul Gandhi at Congress plenary session

Congress President Rahul Gandhi says, “Only our party can unite the nation.”

10:49 AM

Congress party meet in New Delhi

New era in India’s Grand Old Party. New party chief @RahulGandhi hoist flag to start @INCIndia plenary meet. pic.twitter.com/WDrxgjDUho — Liz Mathew (@MathewLiz) March 17, 2018

9:51 AM

Congress plenary session 2018

CHANGE is NOW! Theme for @INCIndia plenary 2018. In the background, songs played are Chak De India & Jai Ho @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/Mxjcid5j3O — Liz Mathew (@MathewLiz) March 17, 2018

9:37 AM

Theme for INC plenary 2018. Change is Now!

Filling in, hoping for a new era! Inside the hall for @INCIndia plenary @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/ebuDxqP6bM — Liz Mathew (@MathewLiz) March 17, 2018

9:25 AM

Congress party’s three-day plenary session

Welcome delegates and distinguished guests to the #CongressPlenary. Over the next two days I look forward to interacting with you and to sharing experiences and perspectives that will together help us build a stronger, more vibrant Congress party. Jai Hind. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 17, 2018

9:16 AM

Congress’ plenary meet in New Delhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (right) and Sonia Gandhi during Congress party’s steering committee meeting in New Delhi on Friday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

9:08 AM

Congress party’s three-day plenary session

The Congress has stated that the plenary will focus on party workers than its leaders as it goes about strengthening the organization ahead of the next Lok Sabha polls.

8:53 AM

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala told reporters

“The Committee deliberated four resolutions which will be presented at the Congress plenary session in great detail. Various suggestions came and Congress President Rahul Gandhi has directed the chairman of these committees (working on the resolutions) to incorporate the suggestions in the resolutions.”

8:45 AM

Congress 84th Plenary Session

Congress president Rahul Gandhi chaired the meeting of the subjects committee to gave final shape to the draft resolutions to be adopted at the conclave.