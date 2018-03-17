the crew member died after falling from the doorway

A flight attendant who died on Thursday accidentally falling from an open doorway of a passenger jet at the Entebbe International Airport in Uganda. The Emirates airline authority grants what are all necessary to the family of departed one.

“We can confirm that a member of our cabin crew fell from an open door while preparing the aircraft for boarding on flight EK730 from Entebbe on 14 March 2018,” said an Emirates spokesperson on Friday.

The injured crew member was taken to the hospital immediately to the hospital but unfortunately cannot survive her injuries. the authorities thoroughly consent to the investigation of the death of crew member.

when she had fallen from the open door, the civil aviation authority sends an ambulance to despatch to the hospital but she was dead already.

“A female member of the crew appeared to have opened the emergency door and unfortunately fell off an Emirates aircraft that had safely landed and parked,” the authority said.