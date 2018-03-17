Disease of Irrfan Khan is Curable

After the shock of Irrfan Khan’s rare disease case, Dr. Saumitra Rawat, HOD, Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplantation, Sri Ganga Ram Hospital, talked on the matter and gave some insights about its nature and medication.

“Neuroendocrine is an abnormal growth of Neuroendo cells which are present in bodies. When there is an abnormal growth, then it forms a tumor – Normally seen in intestine, pancreas, lung, thyroid and other parts of the body”.

Read More: Irrfan Khan exposed the disease he carries a long time

By the diagnosed report and the doctor said that the rare disease can be curable and it can rip-off by the surgery, depending on where the tumor is located, Dr. Rawat explained. After the surgery, it is essential to regular check-up till the surgical part get healed.

The 51-year-old-actor had taken to his Twitter to break the news to the world of him contracting a ‘rare disease, he had tweeted, “Life is under no obligation to give us what we expect” – Margaret Mitchell. The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumor as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumors, that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and goggling is the easiest way to do research. To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell”.

The new update about the illness of Irrfan Khan spread a new light of hope and delight among the fans and the family hood of Irrfan.