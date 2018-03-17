Emirati man invites maid to live with his family in Dubai after her husband died – Watch Video

Emirati man invites maid to live with his family in Dubai after her husband died – Watch Viral Video

When an Emirati man was told that his nanny’s husband had passed away and she was not aware of it, he didn’t know how to divulge and share the tragic news with the Sri Lankan woman. He was afraid that she would feel devastated on hearing it.

So, he quietly arranged her air tickets telling her that her husband had fallen sick and she should go back to her country.

Also Read : Dubai Police blocks over 100 websites : Here’s the reason

Bidding her a warm send-off, the man ensured that the nanny, Sally, felt relaxed and content as she left.

In the viral video, the woman can be seen asking him about her husband’s health, and the man kissing her forehead and telling her that God’s will is supreme.

He said that Sally, who lived with them for 36 years, treated him and his brothers as her own children (she didn’t have kids of her own). He added that she used to give them money secretly to make them happy when they were small.

He said that he would invite her back to live with them – if she wishes to – as a family member and not as domestic help. The invitation is merely a way to acknowledge the love she has showered on us, the Emirati pointed out.