Finally, Hardik Pandiya revealed Who is she?….

Hardik Pandya is one of the rising stars of Indian cricket. He has a huge fan following in India and many girls have also started liking him for his big hitting and flamboyant and stylish avatar, on and off the field.

In the last 12 months or so, Hardik Pandya has done well for India in all three formats of the game and earned the love and respect of the fans.

But, the biggest turning point in Pandya’s career (so far) was his cracking cameo in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 against Pakistan. It was a one-sided match as Pakistan outplayed India in all three departments of the game and lifted the coveted Champions Trophy. After that knock, Pandya earned the respect of fans and became a household name in India.

After the match, many Bollywood actors and actresses praised Hardik Pandya’s gutsy effort on Twitter. From Sushmita Sen to Huma Qureshi, B-town divas were bowled over by Pandya’s passion and love for the game.

Since then, media has been keeping track of all the girls he meets and even a small conversation with a Bollywood actress becomes a trending topic on social media. Recently, Hardik Pandya posted a picture of a girl and the people of the internet and media went berserk. She was quickly named as a ‘mystery girl’ in Hardik Pandya’s life and many articles were written on her.

But, Hardik Pandya handled this in his trademark cool and calm style and made Twitterati laugh. Check out how Pandya smashed all the rumors for a big six over long on.

‘Who’s that girl?’ Hardik Pandya’s picture with this mystery lady is going viral https://t.co/BgrVA0fsKi pic.twitter.com/9y0dbVefIk — DNA (@dna) October 2, 2017

@hardikpandya7 Hpy b.dy 2u there gali cricket bcha prty call me Hardik pandya b.coz we r same face — Nitinkalwar (@nitinkalwar17) October 11, 2017

Savage ho boss??? — s????? (@ShreyaSlays_) October 2, 2017

Pandya ko 6kke marne ki aadat hai G

DNA reporter bhi 6kka hi hoga G ? — Office Of RG ? (@OfficeOf4G) October 2, 2017

??? reporters ki 2-4 din ki masala news ki waat lag gai… — i_shy_sky ? (@iAkash_kasote) October 2, 2017

Hardik to DNA “teri keh k lenge”??? — Tripti (@majumdar_tripti) October 2, 2017

Moral of the story, give up this kind of chomu journalism. Waste of print and webspace. — North Stand-Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) October 2, 2017

Well played @hardikpandya7 ….. That should embarrass the reporter and @dna enough! ? — Nilesh Deshmukh (@nilesh14) October 3, 2017

Source And Contents Generated by third party

Credits: TFI

Also Read: Famous Singer revealed that once asked by a director to remove her top and get abused