Hina Khan trolled for her semi-nude dress and later for her reply!!

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan the TV actress, who won the most stylish housemate tag from the audience this season and also bagged the HT Most Stylish TV Personality Award this year, got criticised for her choice of the gown at the recently held NRI Achievers Award 2018, in Dubai.

Trollers liked it to a broom and called it a ‘poocha-maru’ dress and also said that it is fit for the sweepers. They called her sense of style ridiculous. However, the TV star didn’t take this lying low. She replied to one of the posts which tagged a merged photo of her with that of Nikhita Tandon, the designer of the dress wearing the same outfit and asking her if dress ‘bheek mein lee hai’. Sadly, the words that Hina chose to get back at trollers failed her.

Also Read: See the huge amount of collection gained by Salman’s Bajrangi Bhaijan in China

She posted, “Clothes don’t make a style statement ur personality does. otherwise, all designers wud b wearing and walking the ramp in their own designs.. by the way, she’s the designer herself it’s her piece designers WANT to source the clothes to only a few actors.”