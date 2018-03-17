India feeling tired under Modi Govt , Congress will change it ,says Rahul Gandhi

“The country feeling tired under the Modi government, was seeking change in the 2019 general election and only his party can show the path forward”, says Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his governmnent, which will complete four years in office in May. He said the country was looking for a change in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In his presidental remarks at the party’s 84th Plenary , He accused the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of dividing the society and said that only Congress can heal the divisions.

“Today anger is being spread in the country, the country is being divided and people are being made to fight each other. But our work is to bring people together.”

He said various sections, including youth and farmers, were feeling disenchanted under the BJP government.

“The crores of youth, who are feeling tired today, when they look towards Modi, they are unable to see a way forward.

“They do not know from where will they get employment, when will farmers get proper price for their crops. The country is in a way tired, is seeking a way out.

“And I say from my heart that only the Congress can show the path to the country,” Gandhi said to cheers from the gathering.

“The aim of plenary is to show the path forward to the Congress and the country. It is talking of the future, it is talking of change.”

“What is the difference between the Congress and our opposition. There is one big difference. They use anger. We use love, brotherhood. The country belongs to us all, is of every religion, every community and every citizen.

Referring to the Congress’ symbol of hand, Gandhi said, “This is the symbol that can bring the country together, take it forward. And the power of this symbol is within you. The work of forging the unity will have to be done together by all of us and people of the country.”