India’s development belongs to North-east

The new buildup of India belongs to the region of North-east, the new engine that could be the central core of the progressiveness of India by the eastern part of the country. Terming the North-east could establish the range of profound progress; it will work as a medium for improving the necessities of India without the eastern part India never reaches the steps of development.

Terming North East of India as the New Engine of growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India’s development story is proportional to the progress of the eastern part of our country.

Prime minister Narendra laid the foundation stone of 1000 Anganwadi centers. “These centers will work as a medium for improving the health of thousands of Mothers and their babies. They will also benefit from the recently launched National Nutrition Mission,” he said.

Addressing at the inauguration of the 105th session of Indian Science Congress in Manipur University, Prime Minister Modi expressed, “I have always maintained that India’s growth story shall never be complete until the eastern part of our country progresses at par with the western part. The North-East can be the ‘New Engine’ of India’s growth.”

Speaking on the lines of women empowerment, the Prime Minister said that the Manipur state government has undertaken construction of a new hostel for girls in the tribal area.

“I am happy that the State government is working to reduce the problems faced by girls in Hill and Tribal areas for their education. The state government has undertaken construction of a new hostel for girls in the tribal area. I am fortunate to inaugurate 1 such hostel today,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Speaking here, the Prime Minister also remembered political leader Rani Gaidinliu, who led a revolt against British rule in India and inaugurated a park dedicated to her name. “Woman power in this state has always been a source of inspiration for the country. Today, on this occasion, I salute the great revolutionary and daughter of the nation Rani Gaidinliu,” he said.

The government of India has sanctioned ten India Reserve Battalions for the North Eastern States, which include two battalions for Manipur. To provide the security and also to ensure the surveillance much more and also explained the necessity of it. “These two battalions will directly provide job opportunities to about 2,000 youth in the State,” he said.