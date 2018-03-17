John Bailey, President of the academy, charged for sexual misconduct

Another sexual misconduct case has been running the history of the Academy of motion pictures, the president, who was investigated by the case. It’s now the next case about the sexual misconduct after the Harvey Weinstein who also charged for the same case. The case on an investigation and cited by unidentified sources. The case has happened two weeks after the annual Oscars ceremony.

The academy had granted three claims of sexual misconduct case against John Bailey (75), was elected president of the Academy in August 2017, is an American cinematographer and film director best known for his collaborations with directors Paul Schrader, Lawrence Kasdan, Michael Apted, and Ken Kwapis.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a brief statement that it “treats any complaints confidentially to protect all parties. “The Membership Committee reviews all complaints brought against Academy members according to our Standards of Conduct process, and after completing reviews reports to the Board of Governors. We will not comment further on such matters until the full review is completed.” It did not mention Mr. Bailey.

Dozens of high-profile men have been fired or have resigned from their jobs in politics, media, entertainment, and business after the charges of sexual misconduct, including Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein has refused to have nonconsensual sex with anyone.

It later drew up a code of conduct for its 8,000 members and developed an online form for them to submit claims of misconduct on the grounds of sexual behavior, gender, sexual orientation, race, age, and religion.

Bailey said he was gratified that “the fossilized bedrock of many of Hollywood’s worst abuses are being jack-hammered into oblivion.”