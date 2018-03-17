Kerala Government gives warning to High Court regarding solar case

Kerala state government has lashed out against the High Court saying that it does not have any right to interfere with the solar case report. The government’s lawyer stated that the report was submitted to the State legislative assembly and the court has no power to interfere in a matter that comes under the legislative assembly.

The government lawyer, Ranjit Kumar, launched his attack while the High Court was looking into the matter of former CM Oommen Chandy’s plea to cancel the judicial investigation report. The court also heard the government’s claim that there were changes made in the commission’s consideration topics. The court will later hear the arguments of other parties including Saritha Nair.