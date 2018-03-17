Kollywood beauty Sreya Sharan got married with BF in secret function

Actress Shriya Saran reportedly married her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in a private ceremony at her Mumbai home on March 12.

It was a private affair with only family members and close friends present. The only celebrity guests present were Manoj Bajpayee and wife Shabana, who stay in the neighbourhood.

Shriya and Andrei got married as per traditional Hindu rituals and Shriya wore a pink outfit. Earlier, there were reports that Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev were planning to get married in Udaipur but the actress had refused the news.

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev have been dating for several years but they have carefully avoided being photographed together. They’ve not shared glimpses of their personal life on their social media accounts either.

