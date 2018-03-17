Leaders bring in new plans to pull down BJP in the Congress Conclave

Like among all rival, BJP and Congress are working hard to stay in power in the up-coming 2019 Lok Sabha while simultaneously pulling down the other.

The Congress is all set to unveil the party’s political roadmap and vision for the next five years at its two-day plenary session starting today in Delhi. The party will mainly focus on highlighting the failures of PM Modi’s government and drawing the path forward for the next five years. Sources said Sonia Gandhi is also expected to speak at the session, to be held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

The Congress plans to attack the BJP and its government and motivate its workers to win public support for the 2019 general elections. The party will also encourage its workers to share their vision for the party.

READ ALSO: Congress MP moves resolution to make change in National Anthem

Congress president Rahul Gandhi chaired a meeting on Friday with Congress chief ministers, state Congress presidents and Congress legislature party leaders from all states before giving a final shape to the draft resolutions to be adopted at the conclave.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, ex-Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, and top party leaders were present at the meeting.

“The Committee deliberated four resolutions which will be presented at the Congress plenary session in great detail. Various suggestions came and Congress President Rahul Gandhi has directed the chairman of these committees (working on the resolutions) to incorporate these suggestions in the resolutions,” Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala told reporters after the meeting.

“The plenary session will be unique and new in many ways. It will be truly a workers’ plenary. Congress President Rahul Gandhi wants that the focus must go away from leadership to issues and ideology. The Congress President has desired that the focus should not be on individuals but on the way forward,” he said.

READ ALSO: Lok Sabha elections 2019 : This is what Mayavathi says about BSP’s political alliance in UP

Mr. Surjewala said that this plenary session will also spell out the vision and direction, the Congress party wants to take to deal with the problems facing the nation, he said.

The open session today — which will be attended by all AICC and PCC delegates and workers — will start with the inaugural address of the party chief.

During the session today, two resolutions, one political and another on agriculture, jobs and poverty alleviation will be adopted. The resolutions would also be deliberated upon at the session, with leaders and workers airing their views on key issues.

The political resolution will also give a final shape to the party’s plans of aligning with like-minded parties to defeat the BJP in the next national election. It will also highlight how the BJP has attacked institutions and is dividing society by propagating only one ideology.