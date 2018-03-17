Nine people lost their lives eventually by the plane crash

Five people killed in a small passenger plane crash into a house north of Manila today. The crash occurred after the takeoff. The passengers all killed instantly during the crash. Name of the passenger plane, the piper-23 Apache took off from the north of Manila airport in Plaridel town in Bulacan province.

The reason of the crash still unavailable, crash land happened on Saturday. All the Filipinos passengers killed onboard and the four more killed on the ground where the plane crashed down. “The crash ignited a fire in a house that was hit by the aircraft, police said.” The two other people injured by burning, the ignition of the fire is hit of the plane on the ground.

TV footage showed parts of the plane fragments and the collapsed walls of the house by the mass hit at the crash site. Rescuers were seeking to recover for at least one missing person in the rubble of the house. The aircraft, which was operated by Lite Air Express, was bound for northern Laoag city. All the aircraft operated by the transport and courier company were grounded while investigators tried to decide the reason for the crash.