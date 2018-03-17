The plan is to Make UAE status of most secured state

It is going to be strictly necessary to receive a ‘certificate of good conduct and behavior’ in order to grant a work visa in the UAE With effect from February 4

As per a decision of the Council of Ministers No. (1/8) of 2017, which has been adopted recently by the Dubai Police Coordination Committee, the applicant should provide the certificate from the home country where the person has been residing during the last five years. This should be certified by the UAE missions abroad or attestation centers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of International Cooperation.

The residents in the UAE who are looking for a new visa can apply to Dubai Police or Abu Dhabi Police for a certificate. To make the process simpler, Dubai Police posted a link on their official Twitter account through which the certificate can be applied online.

Dubai Police published an app for applications, which can be accessed on all smartphones and is available in bilingual: English and Arabic. To enter, an individual has to enter his/her name along with the identity card number to initiate the process. The fee to obtain the certificate for UAE resident expats is Dh220.

The ‘certificate of good conduct and behavior’ should be issued by the country of origin of the person. It should then be verified by the state’s mission, as well as the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The certificate will only be applicable to the worker concerned and not his/her dependents. Those coming to the country on a visit or tourist visas do not require the certificate either.

Documentations required

Valid Emirates ID

Active e-mail address

Service Fee

1. Certificate – UAE National – Dh100

2. Certificate – Resident – Dh200

3. Certificate – From outside the country – Dh300

4. Knowledge fee – Dh10

5. Innovation fee – Dh10

Where to apply

1. Dubai Police Website – Internet – (24h/7days) – 5 minutes

2. Dubai Police Smart Apps (24h/7days) – 5 minutes

3. Call center 901 (Only Inquiries) – (24h/7days) – 5 minutes

4. Offices 7.30 am to 2.30 pm (Sunday to Thursday) – 15 minutes