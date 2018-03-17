Priya Prakash Varrier not signed up for the film “Simmba”

Priya Prakash Varrier became famous and instantly viral thanks to her expressions in the movie ‘Oru Adaar Love’ song and teaser.

she expressed her heartiest wish to participate in Bollywood, especially with ace actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

A Few days later, the news reported that Priya has been cast for Ranveer Singh’s new film, named, ‘Simmba’, but the truth might be that she was never even signed for that project.

“Priya Prakash Varrier might have caught everyone’s attention, but she will not take a part of the film ‘Simmba’. In fact, she was not even in the running for the leading lady’s role, the source of the rumors still unknown.

Read More: Ranveer Singh now earns more than many big stars in Bollywood!

Not only Varrier, has been linked to the project but actresses like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and even Shraddha Kapoor.