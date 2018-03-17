Rahul Gandhi’s ‘tired’ remark : Congress is tired not India , says BJP

“The nation is not tired, it’s the Congress party that is tired & on a downward spiral,” said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain.

His tweet came as a befitting reply for the Indian National Congress (INC) president Rahul Gandhi, who earlier claimed that the country is ‘tired’ under the BJP government.

Mr. Rahul Gandhi, the nation is not tired, it’s the congress party that is tired & on a downward spiral. The nation is on a path of resurgence & towards building a #NewIndia — Shahnawaz Hussain (@ShahnawazBJP) March 17, 2018

In his tweet, he further added, “the nation is on a path of resurgence and towards building a new India.”

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi while addressing the 84th Plenary Session of the Congress Party in New Delhi claimed that only the Congress party can show the way and heal divisions in the nation. It was Rahul Gandhi’s first address to a Congress plenary since becoming party president.

In his address, he hit out at BJP and said the big difference between Congress and BJP is they use anger whereas we use love and regard for our fellow humans.