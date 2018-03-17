See the pics of Sridevi’s beautiful Real-life sister

Bollywood industry can never overcome the pain of losing the most versatile actress in the industry, Sridevi. The actress died at the age of 54 on 24th February due to accidental drowning in a bathtub. Almost everyone is aware of Sridevi’s small happy family, but a very few must be knowing her sister.

She used to accompany Sridevi to film sets from 1972 and 1993. Both of them were very close to each other. Srilatha even handled the video camera when Sridevi shot her first video of herself dancing and singing.

Srilatha is now keeping silence after Sridevi’s death. Her husband comes forward to the rescue of her wife by saying that everybody loves Boney and Sridevi was happy.