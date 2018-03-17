See what Katrina Kaif is waiting for this to get married

In Neha Dhupia’s Vogue BFFs Season 2 Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt are all set to appear on. The two beauties have grown really fond of each other ever since they went for a World Tour for a concert. These days both the actress are frequently spotted together.

Alia and Katrina are also seen working out together in the gym and set workout goals for their fans. A couple of months back, the video of the two working out together went viral like a wildfire. Recently when Katrina was asked about her marriage plans she said she is waiting for Alia to get married.

On the show when Katrina was asked what she dislikes about Alia Bhatt, she said, “I wish she were more generous and could send a few of her critics my way and some of her awards as well.”