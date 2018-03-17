Shocking!! Man beheaded in the name of Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi is a much-chanted name in the Indian society. The current Prime Minister that brought about new reforms and slowly shifting the nation to digitalization.

Hence the Prime Minister is much loved and respected.

But over Narendra Modi, the political rivalry between parties in Bihar had turned violent taking the life of a native.

A man in was hacked to death after he named a village square after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the first such incident of political rivalry turning violent in Bihar after the opposition Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) gained power in the state, thanks to chief minister Nitish Kumar breaking away from the erstwhile ruling Grand Alliance and returning to the National Democratic Alliance in July last year.

As per reports, Tej Narayan Yadav, a resident of Bhadwa village in Darbhanga district, had recently named his village square after Prime Minister Modi while the rival villagers wanted it to be named after Lalu Prasad, the Rashtriya Janata Dal president.

The incident had led to tension in the area. The matter had been reported to the police, but they had not been able to settle it.

Violence erupted on Thursday night when around 40 villagers armed with lethal weapons attacked the house of Yadav and asked him to change the name of the square after Lalu Prasad.

This led to a fight during which the attackers allegedly killed his father Ram Chandra Yadav, 70, with a sharp-edged weapon. Another family member was also injured in the attack and has been admitted to a local hospital in a serious condition.

“We have arrested four persons in this connection and are keeping a close watch on the situation,” the local senior superintendent of police, Darbhanga, Satyaveer Singh, told the media on Friday. Further investigations are on, police said.

The incident comes barely a day after the RJD posted emphatic wins on two seats — Araria Lok Sabha and Jehanabad Assembly seats — out of three seats in the Bihar by-elections. The NDA had suffered a humiliating setback but managed to retain the Bhabua Assembly seat with a slender margin of around 15,000 votes.