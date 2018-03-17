Start your morning with this delicious crunchy breakfast

With the weather turning warm each day, you need a healthy and refreshing breakfast to start your day.

HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES

CRUNCHY FRENCH TOAST

This light version of classic French toast is perfect for quick meals or Sunday brunches. It is a hit with the kids as well.

MAKES: 4 servings

TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 20 min.

INGREDIENTS

6 large eggs

1/3 cup fat-free milk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 cup frosted cornflakes, crushed

1/2 cup old-fashioned oats

1/4 cup sliced almonds

8 slices whole wheat bread

Maple syrup

DIRECTIONS

In a shallow bowl, whisk eggs, milk, vanilla, and salt until blended. In another shallow bowl, toss cornflakes with oats and almonds.

Heat a griddle coated with cooking spray over medium heat. Dip both sides of bread in egg mixture, then in cereal mixture, patting to help coating adhere. Place on the griddle; toast 3-4 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Serve with syrup.

NUTRITIONAL FACTS

2 slices (calculated without syrup): 335 calories, 11g fat (2g saturated fat), 196mg cholesterol, 436mg sodium, 43g carbohydrate (8g sugars, 5g fiber), 17g protein. Diabetic Exchanges: 3 starch, 1 medium-fat meat, 1/2 fat.

NOTE:

Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.