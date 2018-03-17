Sunny Leone celebrates her 10th wedding anniversary with a perfect ‘Lip-Lock’ : See Pics

Sunny Leone is the most happening actress of Indian cinema and she is occupied with many interesting films. The actress along with her husband Daniel Weber won the hearts of the audience after they adopted three orphans.

Now on the occasion of their tenth anniversary, Sunny posted a picture kissing her husband. “10 years and still find time for a smooch!! Lol” posted the actress along with the picture.

This is not the first time Sunny and Daniel have kissed publicly. Last year when Sunny Leone was shooting in Jim Corbett, Daniel suddenly dropped in to surprise her. Both of them kissed and uploaded the picture of their lip-lock. Both of them have stood by each other through thick and thin. They are always spotted together, be it at the airport or at public events.