This hot and bold South Indian beauty wants Prabhas as her husband

Baahubali star Prabhas the superstar of Tollywood. The Baahubali star is loved by everyone and every girl wants to marry him or desires to have a boyfriend or husband like him if not it’s Prabhas. But Prabhas is in no mood to marry anyone.

In an interview, an actress from South Film Industry declared that she wants to marry

Prabhas.

Also Read: Prabhas stopped Anushka’s Bollywood Debut; Is He Possessive?

Pooja Jhaveri belongs to a Gujarati family.She started her career with television

advertisements and has featured in more than 20 commercials and now she is a

superstar in Tollywood.

Pooja started her acting career in Telugu movies and made her debut with Bham

Bolenath, and has worked in several films like Shivam, Right Right, Thodari, Dwaraka.