This Is What Happened After the Actress gets trolled for her ugly clothes

The TV star recently becomes more popular after her presence in Big Boss. She posted an image of her in a beautiful shimmery grey gown on Twitter. As per reports, Khan was attending the NRI Achievers Award, 2018 in Dubai.
?#OOTN #DubaiDiaries pic.twitter.com/rxoXgTVYCg
— HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) March 9, 2018
Turns out, the actor was sporting the same gown that another popular star was wearing a couple of days back and one follower was quick to notice it.
Yeh. Bhi bheek me liya @eyehinakhan ?
100 night dresses kam pad gaye the?? pic.twitter.com/UQmONFxse6
— Kruti ? (@AsliKruti) March 10, 2018
Here was Hina Khan’s befitting reply to the troll who ridiculed her:
Clothes don’t make a style statement ur personality does.. otherwise all designers wud b wearing and walking the ramp in their own designs.. bye the way she’s the designer herself? it’s her piece? designers WANT to source thr clothes to only a few actors? https://t.co/qSc6e4G4Bk
— HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) March 10, 2018
Only if the mop could clean the dirt in your head.. now my turn my dialogue SLOW CLAPS ???? https://t.co/y0MThI6A20
— HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) March 10, 2018
Other Funny Comments
She looks likes that cigarettes stand of Salman Khan’s father from Maine Pyaar Kiya. pic.twitter.com/zW4UzGaLxz
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 11, 2018
