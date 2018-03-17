This popular actress gets trolled for sharing her latest bold photo on Instagram

Vaani Kapoor is an Indian actress and model.Kapoor made her film debut with Parineeti Chopra and Sushant Singh Rajput in the 2013 romantic comedy Shuddh Desi Romance, a critical and commercial success.

Her performance earned her several awards and nominations, including the Best Female Debut at the 59th Filmfare Awards. In 2014, she ventured into the South Indian film industry with the Tamil and Telugu language romantic comedy Aaha Kalyanam, that proved to be a moderate box-office success and her portrayal of the lead female character was praised.

#aboutlastnight #AIFWAW18 #letitpret ?? A post shared by VK (@_vaanikapoor_) on Mar 14, 2018 at 10:36pm PDT

Vaani Kapoor recently did a sizzling photoshoot and the pictures of smoking hot beauty raised the temperature on Internet.

The 29-year-old actress shared her Instagram photoshoot pictures on her Instagram page that made her fans go crazy for her.

But, her latest post turned up what she may not have expected from her fans and followers. Vaani who attended Amazon India Fashion Week 2018 recently, posted a picture with a white dress. After posting the picture, she received reactions what she never expected.