Traditional selling to digital marketing: advanced tech-Kolkata

Kolkata is ahead in advanced technology and a model for Indian marketing. The traditional fish market is shifting to digital marketing with online order of fish like other products and this strategy considered a new improvement for digital India. West Bengal like Kolkata, government’s ‘Smart fish’ app for online shopping of fish had has developed recently contributed by Six engineering students from different premier institutions have launched an online retail shop where one can get available fresh fish and meat along with groceries and some other food products.

“We can provide you 75-80 types of fish and different varieties of chicken and mutton. The only thing you need to do is to place your order by 9 PM the day before and your order will be delivered the next day within two hours of procurement from the market,” founder of ‘Delybazar’ Abhirup Basak said.

‘Delybazar’ has around 22,000 registered customers with an annual turnover close to ?4 crore. It can be availed through website and app both.

The app to book fish and related groceries was launched this year earlier by the state fisheries Development Corporation under the West Bengal Government. By using this app, the customer can get the product where ever it needs.

SFDC Director Soumyajit Das had said after the app was launched in January, that 22 varieties of fish, seven categories of dried fish and fish pickle would be sold through this app.

“This is the first time a government organization has launched a fish app to sell varieties of fish. The fish will be delivered directly once the consumer makes the choice,” he said.

The traditional fish market is shifting to digital space with online order of fish and doorstep delivery slowly becoming the norm in Kolkata. In a trial run of the app, SFDC sold fish in several parts of northeastern part of Kolkata.