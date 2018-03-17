Unmarried reality show judge with young boyfriend: pics went viral

Geeta Kapoor aka Geeta Maa is by far the favorite TV reality judge. She started with DID and is currently judging the show Super Dancer. Geeta is known for her calmness and sweet behavior with the contestants. She started her career at the age of 15 and now she is 44-years-old.

It was said that Geeta is single even though she is in her 40s. But it is no more the truth, Geeta is currently making headlines for her alleged affair with Rajiv Khinchi.

A lot of pictures of Geeta and Rajeev together are going viral on social media, due to which news of an affair between the two is making rounds.

However, none of them has been quoted saying anything on the matter. Rajiv is a choreographer and an actor as well. He has also choreographed PM Narendra Modi’s event in Madison Square, New York.

Geeta worked as a choreographer in many movies such as Fiza, Theri Naal Love Ho Gaya, Asoka.