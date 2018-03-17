Verdict against Lalu Prasad Yadav gets postponed once again

A special CBI court has once again postponed the judgement against former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Jagannath Mishra in the fourth fodder scam case. The court said that the verdict will be pronounced on March 19.

It must be noted that the verdict has been postponed for the second time. According to Lalu Prasad’s counsel Prabhat Kumar, the special CBI judge is on a training programme. The judgement will be pronounced on March 19, the lawyer said. The court had postponed the verdict on March 15 till the next day in view of a petition being filed on behalf of Prasad seeking three officials in the office of the accountant general in the 1990s be made a party to the case.

The 69-year-old RJD president has been in Birsa Munda jail at Ranchi since December 23 last year after being convicted in the second fodder scam case pertaining to illegal withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deogarh treasury 21 years ago. Prasad was then sentenced, on this January, to three-and-a-half years in jail and a fine of Rs 10 lakh by the CBI court in the Deoghar treasury case. On January 24 this year the CBI court once again sentenced Prasad and Mishra to five years in jail in a fodder scam case in connection with fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 37.62 crore from the Chaibasa treasury.