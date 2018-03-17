Yogi Adityanath with a surprise move of administrative reshuffle

The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 37 IAS officials, including 16 District Magistrates, an official said on Saturday.

Rajiv Rautela, the District Magistrate of Gorakhpur, who courted controversy on Wednesday for barring the media from accessing details at the Lok Sabha bypoll counting centre has been shifted and promoted as Divisional Commissioner of Devipatan.

The decision taken by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath comes in the wake of BJP’s embarrassing in the bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur.

Among the Indian Administrative Service officers transferred, as many as 16 are district magistrates.

The transfers were ordered late last night.

Rajiv Kapoor, who was awaiting posting, has been made chairman of the Pradeshiya Industrial & Investment Corporation of UP Ltd (PICUP), while Alok Sinha has been made additional chief secretary of commercial and entertainment tax.

Anoop Chandra Pandey, who is IIDC commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Institutional Finance department and also Chairman, Greater Noida, has been given additional charge of additional chief secretary infrastructure and industrial development and NRI department.

District Magistrate of Bareilly Raghvendra Singh has been made a special secretary.