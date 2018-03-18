An 18-year-old girl ends her life for this silly reason

The number of suicide cases is increasing as the days goes by. But the reason behind these attempts and cases are sometimes ridiculous.

And this girl’s is the silliest of them all.

Arpita C. was upset with her parents for not letting her go to her friend’s birthday party and had committed suicide on Thursday evening.

Police said Arpita, the elder daughter of Chandrika and Chandrashekar, didn’t leave behind a suicide note. While Chandrika runs private tuitions, Chandrashekar is a plumber and driver.

READ ALSO: Crazy Fan Girl Entered Salman Khan’s Apartment To Commit Suicide

Police said Arpita, a commerce student of PES College, had sought her parents’ permission to attend the party on Thursday evening. But they said she couldn’t go as her exams were going on. After an argument with her parents, Arpita retired to her room on the first floor at her KG Nagar residence in south Bengaluru.

After her tuition classes, Chandrika noticed that Arpita hadn’t come down. She went to her daughter’s room and found her hanging from the ceiling fan on her dupatta. The couple rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Police have registered a case of an unnatural death based on the parents’ complaint. “We have seized the girl’s mobile phone. Her parents told us she may have taken the extreme step as she was not allowed to attend her friend’s birthday party,” a police officer said.

They say to commit suicide you need a fool’s courage. Looks like this girl had it. May her soul rest in peace.