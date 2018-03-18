After 25 years killer arrested, the case on hands

After nearly 25 years hide and seek, the murderer was arrested by a special police team at Asilapuram in Dhalavaipuram on Friday. the special team was formed, led by Rajapalayam North police station Sub-Inspector Manikandan

In a statement, Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police M. Rajarajan said an arrest warrant issued by Virudhunagar Principal District and Sessions Court against Balan alias Balendran in 1993 had not been executed.

Read More: Shocking: Former sacristan murders Christian priest in Kochi

The convict has the connection with the 1992 murder of one Sundarraj of Tiruvalluvar Street under Rajapalayam South police station limits.

The court had awarded life sentence to three other accused in the murder case in 2000, but Balan had not appeared before the court in the murder case and the arrest warrant against him was pending.