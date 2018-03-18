A teacher wins $ 1million Global Teacher Prize, which she receives from Sheikh Mohammed in Dubai

A teacher from United Kingdom has won the prestigious Global Teacher Prize in Dubai – Andria Zafirakou.

In a glitzy ceremony on Sunday at Atlantis, The Palm, Zafirakou was awarded the prize by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Dubai Ruler.

Also Read : Emirati man invites maid to live with his family in Dubai after her husband died – Watch Video

The whopping $1 million prize was presented the Varkey Foundation.

The prize is part of the Global Education and Skills Forum, included 10 teacher finalists who were selected from around the globe, including Turkey, the US and UK, Belgium and the Philippines, among others.

Shortly after awarding the prize, Sheikh Mohammed took to Twitter to congratulate Zafirakou:

‘It was my pleasure to honour – today – the best teacher in the world that won the Varkey foundation’s $1 million Global Teacher Prize.

Congratulations, Andria Zafirakou, for bagging the title of the best teacher for the best profession – every teacher is a star, a star in the sky of our society, a star the generations can be guided by.a star, whose goodness encompasses everybody.’