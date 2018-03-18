Susmita sen’s new hot pic with new tattoo went viral

Susmitha Sen already proved that no one can beat her in her beauty. She is the winner of the Miss Universe pageant of 1994.

Actress is active in social media and she always will do something to entertain her fans.

She also frequently shares photos and videos of her daughters — Renee and Alisah. And the 42-year-old diva has always won hearts.

Now, the former beauty queen took the internet by storm after she posted few snaps giving a sneak peek at her recent tattoo.

Sushmita, who is in Udaipur, shared few photos on Instagram and wrote, “#shape #selfie just before indulging in the #famous #lalmass #rajasthan #cuisine Girls gotta eat you know!!!! #udaipur #moments #liveit #loveit

In the photo, she is seen wearing a crop tank top and camouflage bottom and flaunts her perfect toned body with elan.

However, the actress left everyone spellbound as she shared her another photo in which she is seen leaning on a wall with her face turned sideway. The lady is seen sporting a brand new tattoo which is a combination of a fiercesome tiger with its eyes wide open and blooming out of a lotus. Take a look:

